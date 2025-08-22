search-logo
Al Ittihad loan Marwan Al-Sahafi to Belgium’s Royal Antwerp

August 22, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad announced that midfielder Marwan Al-Sahafi will join Belgian club Royal Antwerp on a one-year loan deal, giving the young talent his first taste of European football.

The move is part of Al Ittihad’s wider strategy to provide promising players with international exposure, helping them develop both technically and professionally.

The Jeddah-based club emphasized that such opportunities are aligned with its long-term objectives and Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future of sports.

Al-Sahafi, regarded as one of Saudi football’s rising stars, is expected to benefit significantly from the experience in Belgium, gaining valuable minutes and adapting to a different football culture. The club hopes the loan spell will sharpen his skills and boost his role for both Al Ittihad and Saudi football moving forward.


August 22, 2025
