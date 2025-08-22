Saudi Arabia voices deep concern over Gaza famine, condemns Israeli actions

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has expressed its deep concern following the confirmation of famine in parts of Gaza by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations–backed initiative, and condemned what it described as genocide committed by Israeli forces against defenseless civilians.



In a statement on Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza was “a direct result of the absence of deterrent and accountability mechanisms in the face of Israel’s repeated crimes.”



The ministry warned that unless immediate intervention is undertaken to halt the famine and stop what it called “a war of extermination,” the crisis would remain “a stain on the conscience of the international community,” particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council.



The IPC report confirmed famine in the Gaza Governorate, which includes Gaza City, describing the situation as entirely “man-made” and reversible only through immediate large-scale humanitarian intervention. It stressed that without a ceasefire enabling aid access to all residents, “avoidable deaths will increase exponentially.”



Aid groups, the UN, and on-the-ground testimonies have consistently reported widespread hunger, severe food shortages, and deadly risks faced by civilians trying to obtain aid.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the famine represents “a man-made disaster, a moral indictment, and a failure of humanity itself.”



He reiterated that, as the occupying power, Israel has clear obligations under international law to ensure food and medical supplies reach the civilian population.



The crisis in Gaza has persisted for nearly two years amid war and repeated restrictions on humanitarian aid.