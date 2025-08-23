Health ministry readies 185 centers across Saudi Arabia for blood donation

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced that 185 accredited blood donation centers across Saudi Arabia are now fully equipped to provide safe services that meet the highest quality standards as part of the Kingdom’s national blood donation campaign.



The campaign was launched Thursday by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, who personally donated blood to promote humanitarian values and encourage the public to participate in saving lives.



Members of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars praised the Crown Prince for his gesture and the launch of the annual national campaign, stressing that blood donation is a noble act of humanity that helps save lives and enhances public health.



They said the initiative reflects the spirit of generosity and solidarity rooted in Islamic values, while also setting a powerful example for citizens to follow.



The Ministry of Health urged all citizens and residents to participate, noting that donations can be made either by visiting blood donation centers directly or by booking electronically through the “Sehhaty” application.



Officials emphasized that the campaign aims to promote voluntary blood donation, achieve self-sufficiency in blood supplies, and ensure sustainable availability of blood components such as plasma and platelets. One donation, they noted, can contribute to saving lives by providing critical units for patients in need.



The initiative also supports Saudi Vision 2030 by promoting a vibrant, healthy society rooted in social solidarity and humanitarian contribution.



The ministry encouraged the public to access the list of designated donation centers via this link: Blood donation centers map.