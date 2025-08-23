Classes commence in 11 regions on Sunday as Saudi schools prepare to welcome over 6 million students in New Academic Year

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Classes in public schools in 11 regions across Saudi Arabia will commence on Sunday, Aug. 24, as public schools prepare to welcome over 6 million students in New Academic Year 1447-1448 AH. Classes in the schools of Makkah, Jeddah, Taif and Madinah will begin on Aug. 31.



The Ministry of Education has completed all the preparations for the commencement of the new academic year. Elaborate preparations and extensive efforts have been made to create a safe, stimulating environment that fosters national values, discipline, and diligence, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a promising and competitive generation.



The ministry has implemented several projects and initiatives to ensure a successful launch of the new academic year and these include 75 new infrastructure construction projects valued at SR920 million. Additionally, comprehensive maintenance was carried out on over 15,000 school buildings and more than 884,000 air conditioning units, costing over SR2 billion. The ministry also oversaw the restoration and rehabilitation of more than 1,400 educational buildings at a cost of SR782 million to enhance facility efficiency and improve the quality of the school environment.



The Education departments across Saudi Arabia have finalized preparations to receive millions of students, with the Riyadh Region alone hosting over 2.84 million students in 6,873 schools. The Eastern Province is ready to welcome more than 700,000 students, while Qassim has over 320,000 enrolled. Asir is prepared for 525,595 students across 3,430 schools. Tabuk has completed preparations for 211,372 students, and the Northern Borders Region will welcome more than 100,500 students.



In Hail, over 180,000 students are returning to more than 1,300 schools, while Al-Jouf has prepared 937 schools for 168,494 students. Jazan’s 2,556 schools are ready for approximately 351,535 students, Najran will receive 183,302 students across 980 schools, and Al-Baha has completed preparations in over 760 schools for more than 80,000 students.



These extensive preparations highlight the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a successful and disciplined start to the new school year, supporting learning outcomes and preparing a promising generation to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.