Saudi nurse saves life of a man with head injury in run over accident

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — A young Saudi female nurse saved the life of a man in his 50s after stopping his heart following a head injury in a run over accident in Riyadh. Tahani Al-Anzi, the nurse, rushed to provide him with first aid at the accident scene, Al Arabiya.net reported.



Al-Anzi said that the accident occurred two days ago near the National Guard Hospital while she was on her way with family to a café. She was surprised to find a man lying in the middle of the street after being run over. “My family's car stopped in the middle of the road, and I ran with my brother toward the injured man, only to discover that he was not breathing. I called for help from those around me. We then moved him to the side of the road, stabilized his head and neck correctly, and immediately started performing CPR."



Al-Anzi said that she restored his pulse for a few seconds before it stopped again. She repeated the procedure until the Saudi Red Crescent teams arrived, took over the case, completed the CPR, and transported the injured person to the hospital.



Al-Anzi noted that the injured person had sustained a head injury. She pointed out that this was not the first time she intervened to save lives outside the hospital. "I have the ability to intervene in such situations, and I consider it as a humanitarian duty for every healthcare practitioner who can save a life at any time and place," she said.



The video documenting the nurse's intervention received widespread praise from social media users, using the hashtag #NurseTahaniAl-Anzi. They described her actions as an exemplary model of Saudi medical personnel, combining professionalism and humanity, and reflecting their constant willingness to provide aid and assistance.