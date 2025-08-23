FBI searches Bolton’s home and office in classified information probe

WASHINGTON — The FBI on Friday searched the Maryland home and Washington office of former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton as part of a criminal investigation into the possible mishandling of classified information, according to a person familiar with the matter.



Bolton, a longtime foreign policy hawk who became a sharp critic of President Donald Trump after being fired in 2019, has not been charged and was not taken into custody, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.



The searches marked the most significant public move yet by the Justice Department against one of Trump’s prominent critics and are expected to intensify concerns that the administration is wielding law enforcement powers against political adversaries.



Trump, speaking to reporters during an unscheduled White House stop, said he had seen news coverage of the raids but insisted he did not want to interfere. “I could know about it. I could be the one starting it. I’m actually the chief law enforcement officer. But I feel that it’s better this way,” Trump said.



An FBI search of Bolton’s property required authorization from a federal magistrate judge, but details of the warrant were not immediately available.



The Justice Department had previously investigated Bolton over allegations that his 2020 memoir disclosed classified information, but the case was closed under the Biden administration in 2021.



Bolton was seen entering his Washington office building during the search Friday, speaking briefly with agents wearing FBI vests. Witnesses said agents carried bags into the building through a back entrance. His representatives did not respond to requests for comment.



The Justice Department declined to comment, but senior officials alluded to the searches on social media. FBI Director Kash Patel, who had previously listed Bolton among members of what he called the “Executive Branch Deep State,” posted on X: “NO ONE is above the law.” Attorney General Pam Bondi shared the post, adding: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”



Vice President JD Vance rejected accusations of political retribution, telling NBC News that prosecutors were following the law.



“If there’s no crime here, we’re not going to prosecute it. If there is a crime here, Ambassador Bolton will get his day in court,” he said.



Bolton served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months, clashing with the president over Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. His book, “The Room Where It Happened,” portrayed Trump as uninformed and conspiratorial, drawing furious denials from the president, who dismissed him as a “crazy” warmonger.



Bolton also previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush and held senior posts in the Reagan administration.



The searches come as the Justice Department is investigating other prominent Trump critics, including Sen. Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James, fueling Democratic concerns about selective targeting.



They also recall the FBI’s 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which uncovered classified documents but led to charges that were later dismissed. — Agencies