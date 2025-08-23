Al Ahli beat Al Nassr on penalties to claim Saudi Super Cup crown

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al Ahli clinched the first trophy of the 2025-26 Saudi football season after defeating Al Nassr 5-3 on penalties in the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday in Hong Kong.



The match finished 2-2 in regulation, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 100th goal for Al Nassr before the Asian champions rallied twice to force the shootout.



Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 38th minute, converting from the spot after Ayman Yahya’s cross struck Ali Majrashi’s arm inside the area. It marked the Portuguese star’s century of goals since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, 74 of them coming in the Roshn Saudi League.



Franck Kessié equalized deep into first-half stoppage time with a curling effort from the edge of the box, continuing his standout form after a brace in the semifinal win over Al Qadsiah.



The second half brought drama on both ends. Ronaldo saw a shot denied by Edouard Mendy, while Feras Al Buraikan squandered a clear chance by striking the upright.



Marcelo Brozovic then restored Al Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, punishing Kessié for a turnover before firing past Mendy.



But Al Ahli refused to fold. In the 89th minute, Roger Ibañez rose to head home from Galeno’s corner after Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento failed to clear, forcing the final to penalties.



In the shootout, Toney, Ronaldo, Kessié, Brozovic, Mahrez, Félix, and Al Buraikan all converted before Mendy denied Abdullah Al Khaibari. That left Galeno to slot home the decisive kick, sealing a 5-3 win on spot-kicks and delivering Al Ahli the Super Cup title.



The victory adds to Al Ahli’s growing list of honors in a year that already includes their historic AFC Champions League Elite triumph in May. For Al Nassr, the defeat meant frustration despite Ronaldo’s milestone and a spirited performance.