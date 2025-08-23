Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals with Al Nassr

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Cristiano Ronaldo has carved yet another chapter into football history, becoming the first player to score one hundred or more goals with four different clubs after striking for Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli on Saturday in Hong Kong.



The Portuguese forward, now 40, converted a first-half penalty to reach his century with the Riyadh club in just 113 appearances since joining in late 2022.



The goal adds to a career defined by relentless scoring across Europe and now Asia.



At Real Madrid, he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 451 goals in 438 games, establishing a standard that remains unmatched.



At Manchester United, across two separate spells, he found the net 145 times in 346 matches, combining youthful flair with veteran excellence.



At Juventus, he registered 101 goals in 134 games during three prolific seasons, helping the club dominate Serie A.



Al Nassr has become his latest proving ground, and his hundredth goal in Saudi Arabia underscores the consistency and longevity of a career that has transcended leagues, styles, and continents.



His feat is not merely a statistical milestone but a reflection of his iron mentality, his ability to adapt to entirely different footballing cultures, and his enduring hunger for competition.



The penalty in Hong Kong reaffirms Ronaldo’s unique status as the game’s eternal marksman. Even two decades into his professional career, he continues to pursue records with the same determination that first defined his rise.