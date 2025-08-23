California parents arrested in murder probe after baby’s disappearance

CABAZON, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California arrested the parents of a missing 7-month-old boy Friday as part of a murder investigation, saying they now believe the child is dead.



The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said investigators determined that a kidnapping reported last week in Yucaipa “did not occur” and that the search is now focused on recovering the remains of the boy, identified as Emmanuel.



Jake Haro, 32, and Rebecca Haro, 41, were arrested at their home in Cabazon, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Palm Springs.



Both were booked into a Riverside County jail and are being held without bail.



The arrests came just over a week after Rebecca Haro reported she had been attacked outside a Yucaipa store while changing her son’s diaper and that he had been abducted.



Authorities said inconsistencies in her account emerged, and she later refused to cooperate.



Sheriff’s officials said their investigation included a search of the family’s home. Jake Haro has since retained a lawyer.



The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the case. It was not immediately clear if Rebecca Haro had legal representation.



Last week, Jake Haro pleaded publicly for the child’s return, telling KTLA, “Whoever took my son, please return him, we just want him back.”



The investigation remains ongoing. — Agencies