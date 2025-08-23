South Korea, Japan vow to move past disputes as leaders hold first summit in 17 years

TOKYO — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Saturday to set aside historical grievances and deepen cooperation on shared challenges, marking their first bilateral summit since Lee took office.



The two leaders agreed to collaborate on clean energy, artificial intelligence, disaster prevention, and responses to demographic challenges such as low birth rates and aging populations.



They reaffirmed their commitment to work with the United States to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.



Lee’s trip to Tokyo — his first bilateral summit destination, ahead of Washington — underscores the significance he places on repairing ties with Japan, which have often been strained over wartime history.



Japanese officials welcomed the gesture, noting that it comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of normalizing diplomatic relations.



“It is more important than ever for the two countries to cooperate,” Ishiba said.



“The president and I share this view since his inauguration, and I feel encouraged.”



In a joint press conference, Lee emphasized “pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interest,” and vowed to pursue future-oriented ties.



The leaders issued a joint statement — the first of its kind in 17 years — in which Tokyo reiterated “deep remorse and heartfelt apology” for its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.



The summit sets the stage for Lee’s crucial meeting in Washington on Aug. 25 with U.S. President Donald Trump, where trade and defense issues will dominate the agenda.



Ishiba, who already settled a tariffs deal with Trump earlier this year, has pushed to ensure trilateral alignment with both Seoul and Washington.



Experts said Lee’s decision to visit Japan first demonstrates his intent to show that Tokyo is central to his foreign policy. The two sides also agreed to expand strategic dialogue in defense and economic security.



Lee has signaled readiness to uphold previous agreements with Japan on contentious forced labor and “comfort women” issues, while urging Tokyo to maintain trust by addressing unresolved grievances.



Ishiba echoed that sentiment, restoring the word “remorse” to his Aug. 15 surrender anniversary speech for the first time since its removal in 2013. — Agencies