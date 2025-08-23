Appeals committee ruling throws Saudi Super Cup into chaos as Al Hilal face Cup ban threat

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Football Federation’s appeals committee has overturned a previous disciplinary verdict against Al Hilal but confirmed severe sanctions that could bar the Riyadh giants from competing in next season’s King’s Cup.



In a shock decision announced less than an hour before Saturday’s Saudi Super Cup final between Al Nassr and Al Ahli in Hong Kong, the committee upheld Al Hilal’s punishment for withdrawing from this year’s competition, ruling the club had forfeited its semifinal match against Al Qadsiah by a 3-0 scoreline.



The ruling leaves Al Hilal under immense pressure to secure a qualifying position for the 2026 Saudi Super Cup.



Failure to do so could see the suspension carried over to the following knockout competition — the prestigious King’s Cup — effectively banning the nine-time Pro League champions from the crown jewel of the domestic calendar.



The appeals committee explained that while it accepted Hilal’s appeal on procedural grounds, it canceled the original disciplinary decision and imposed fresh penalties: a SR500,000 fine, exclusion from all prize money related to the Super Cup, forfeiture of appeal fees, and a one-season ban from the next available knockout competition.



The decision remains open to challenge at the Saudi Sports Arbitration Center.



The fallout has extended beyond Hilal. Al Qadsiah are now preparing to lodge a protest over Al Ahli’s eligibility to participate in the Super Cup after the Jeddah club was admitted as a replacement for Hilal by the competitions committee.



Al Qadsiah argue they should have been advanced directly to the final after Hilal’s withdrawal, rather than facing Al Ahli in the semifinal — a match they lost 5-1.



The Saudi Football Federation attempted to defuse controversy mid-final, issuing a statement minutes after kickoff that confirmed Al Ahli’s participation was “legitimate and not subject to appeal” under Article 4.6 of the competition regulations.



The federation acknowledged, however, that all decisions of the appeals committee could still be taken to arbitration.