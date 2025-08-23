Rising of Suhail heralds end of extreme heat of summer and approach of cooler climate

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — The Jeddah Astronomical Society said that the signs of the end of summer season would begin at dawn on Sunday, August 24, in the Arabian Peninsula, with the rising of the star Suhail on the southern horizon. This is a traditional sign long awaited by the people of the Arabian region. The Suhail star is the most-anticipated star in the Arab world as it finally signals the end of summer and the gradual beginning of cooler days in the desert regions.



Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, president of the society, said that the Arabs in the past considered the appearance of Suhail as a good omen, as it coincides with the declining in the angle of the sun's rays, the gradual shortening of the day, and a drop in temperatures at the end of the night.



He explained that Suhail or Canopus is the second brightest star in the sky after Sirius. It is approximately 313 light-years from earth and belongs to Carina, the constellation in the southern sky. "Scientifically, Suhail, or any other star except the sun, does not affect weather conditions. Rather, it is merely an astronomical sign whose appearance coincides with natural climate changes associated with the earth's movement around the sun, acting as a cosmic clock indicating the approach of the autumnal equinox," he said.



Abu Zahra pointed out that Suhail is only visible in areas south of 33 degrees north latitude, which includes southern and central Arabia, as well as some areas of North Africa. Areas north of this line, such as northern Arabia and the Levant, cannot see Suhail at all, as the star remains below the horizon throughout the year.



The giant, bright white yellowish star, appears Aug. 24 before sunrise, and then begins to advance day after day until it rises in the middle of the sky at midnight at the end of the month of September, featuring gradual decrease in temperatures until the autumnal equinox on September 23.



The star is one of the most interesting stars that Arabs use to observe, monitor, classify, and name other stars, because they regard it as their compass and calendar. Stars help them determine the time for agriculture, hunting, grazing, and travel on land and sea.



Suhail is very often mentioned in Arab poetry, stories, and Bedouin sayings. The rising of Suhail has become a landmark in the agricultural calendar and desert heritage. Its appearance signals the start of the migration season for some birds and the time to plant certain crops.