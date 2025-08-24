search-logo
Syrian president vows accountability on Ghouta chemical attack anniversary

August 24, 2025
DAMASCUS — Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Saturday met with survivors of the 2013 chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta, pledging justice for one of the deadliest atrocities carried out by the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

“These crimes will remain a witness to the suffering of the Syrians and their determination to attain freedom and dignity,” Sharaa said, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“Bringing perpetrators to accountability and achieving justice is a right that does not expire with the passage of time.”

Rallies were staged across Syrian cities to mark the anniversary of the massacre, with demonstrators carrying photos of the victims and demanding accountability.

The August 2013 assault on the Damascus suburb killed more than 1,400 civilians in a single night, according to rights groups, after Assad’s forces deployed chemical weapons in opposition-held areas.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights says the Assad regime carried out at least 217 chemical attacks since the uprising began in 2011.

Syria’s new administration, established after Assad’s ouster in late 2024, is working to restore stability following nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule. — Agencies


