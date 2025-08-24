vivo V60: ZEISS Lens redefining the midrange smartphone

In a bold move that redraws the boundaries of creativity in the mid-range smartphone segment, vivo has unveiled the vivo V60, a perfect blend of cutting-edge innovation and refined design. Carrying the slogan “ZEISS Portrait So Pro”, this device sets a new benchmark for photography and performance.
The Only Mid-Range Phone with a Periscope Telephoto Lens
In collaboration with ZEISS, the vivo V60 introduces the only camera in its price category to feature a 50MP Periscope Telephoto lens, delivering true optical zoom with stunning detail and dramatic depth transforming every portrait into a gallery worthy masterpiece.
The lens comes equipped with studio-inspired professional modes, including:
• ZEISS Stage Style Portrait
• ZEISS Multifocal Portrait with five classic focal lengths
• Professional grade Bokeh effects
• Up to 100x Zoom powered by advanced AI algorithms for unprecedented magnification
AI that frees your creativity
Photography excellence doesn’t end at the shutter. The V60 features next-generation AI editing tools that turn every shot into art with a single touch:
• AI Erase 3.0 – Remove unwanted elements instantly
• AI Magic Move – Rearrange subjects within the frame
• Image Expander – Widen the scene beyond the original shot
• AI Photo Enhance – Revive old or low-quality photos with clarity
Elegant Design, Uncompromising Strength
With a quad-curved body and an almost bezel-free display, the V60 combines beauty with resilience. Its Diamond Shield Glass and advanced cushioning technology make it the toughest V-series phone to date, offering IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance.
Available in three captivating natural shades:
• Desert Gold
• Mist Gray
• Berry Purple (exclusive on Noon)
All Day Power, Minutes to Recharge
Powered by a massive 6500mAh BlueVolt battery, the V60 delivers all day performance. The 90W FlashCharge technology ensures lightning-fast top ups, supported by intelligent battery management to extend lifespan and reduce heat.
Pro-Level Performance in a Mid-Range Device
Driven by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with up to 12+12GB RAM and 512GB storage, the V60 delivers a flagship-grade gaming experience with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 5000 nits peak brightness.
Your Smart Companion for Work and Life
The V60 integrates the latest AI innovations:
• Google Gemini
• AI Smart Call Assistant – Real time call translation
• AI Meeting Summary – Convert meetings into actionable notes
• AI SuperLink – Boost connectivity in weak signal areas
The vivo V60 is not just another phone it’s a complete platform, blending a once-in-a-class lens, relentless AI intelligence, and a design built to live every moment with you.