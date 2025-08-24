Britain’s new envoy says UK seeks to learn from Saudi Arabia’s growth

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Britain’s newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Stephen Hitchen, said his country is eager to learn from the Kingdom’s rapid development and the way it combines modern technologies with deep-rooted traditions.



In a video message posted in Arabic on X, Hitchen introduced himself to the Saudi public, noting that his mission is to “deepen and expand our modern partnership in education, health, investment, the economy, and strategic relations.”



“We also look to learn from your achievements especially the remarkable pace of growth in your country and the way your deep-rooted values harmonize with new technologies,” he said.

إنه لشرف عظيم لي أن يتم تعييني سفيرًا لبريطانيا لدى المملكة العربية السعودية. أبدأ هذا الفصل الجديد بكل فخر وحماس. هذه رسالتي التعريفية. pic.twitter.com/uFtWeLMoHn — Stephen Hitchen FCDO (@SCHitchenFCDO) August 21, 2025





Hitchen and his family arrived in Riyadh last week and have already attended the Esports Cup and visited Diriyah. He said they plan to travel across the Kingdom in the coming months, from Najran to Dammam, AlUla, and the Empty Quarter.



“My family and I have already enjoyed the famous Saudi hospitality, and we look forward to exploring your beautiful mountains, desert, towns and cities,” he added.



Hitchen formally assumed his post this month, succeeding Neil Crompton, who completed his tenure in July.



A career diplomat with extensive Middle East experience, Hitchen previously served as His Majesty’s Ambassador to Iraq from 2023 to 2025.



He also held the post of Director for Middle East and North Africa (National Security) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office from 2016 to 2019, and has worked in Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt, with specialist roles focusing on Iran and counter-terrorism.



Calling his appointment “the greatest honour of my life,” Hitchen said Britain and Saudi Arabia share “a long friendship” and both have “proud histories and high ambitions for the future.”