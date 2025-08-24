Saudi ministers highlight esports as ‘new oil’ at global sports conference in Riyadh

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi ministers on Saturday underscored the central role of esports and gaming in the Kingdom’s transformation, describing the sector as a “new oil” for economic and social development during the Global New Sports Conference in Riyadh.



Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, said the Kingdom’s youth demographics — with 63 percent of the population under 30 — make esports and gaming a powerful driver for improving quality of life and attracting global events.



“Saudi Arabia has proved its capability to host major international events, but the FIFA World Cup 2034 will be the biggest of all,” he said, adding that infrastructure, transport, and smart cities are being developed to maximize long-term benefits beyond the tournament.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, noted that the Middle East and North Africa’s gaming revenues reached $6 billion in 2024, with Saudi Arabia accounting for more than one-third.



“If we listen to this community and keep them at the heart of our strategy, whether in technology, professionalism, or investment, we will always reach the right destination, led by the players themselves,” he said.



Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, highlighted that Saudi Arabia now hosts global tournaments with over 2,000 players from 200 international clubs, with prize pools of up to $17 million.



He pointed to leading companies such as Savvy Games Group as proof of the sector’s rapid global growth.



Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, described gaming and esports as a strategic sector for Vision 2030: “We consider this the new oil, because it depends on our most important resource human capital. Through the Public Investment Fund, we are investing heavily in this field because it connects technology, education, tourism, and innovation.”



Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said esports has also become a vital pillar of Saudi tourism. “When we host major events such as Formula One in Jeddah, we see full hotels and busy restaurants. That’s the same impact esports is now bringing,” he said.