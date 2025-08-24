Sri Lanka’s ex-president Wickremesinghe hospitalized after arrest on corruption charges

COLOMBO — Former Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe was hospitalized on Saturday, a day after his arrest on allegations that he misused public funds while in office, local media reported.



Wickremesinghe, 76, who led the country during a devastating economic crisis, was taken into custody on Friday, police said.



On Saturday he was admitted to Colombo National Hospital’s emergency unit with complications related to dehydration, diabetes and high blood pressure, hospital director Dr. Rukshan Bellana told reporters.



He was later moved to intensive care, where his condition was reported as stable.



Neither Wickremesinghe’s office nor hospital officials immediately responded to requests for comment.



The veteran politician, who served six terms as prime minister before assuming the presidency, lost office last year.



Local media said he had been under investigation for allegedly using state funds to travel to Britain to attend a graduation event marking his wife’s honorary professorship at a university there.



An ally from his United National Party insisted Wickremesinghe was innocent and called the case politically motivated. — Agencies