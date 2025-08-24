Saudi Arabia launches AI curriculum for six million school students this year

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — More than six million students of public schools across Saudi Arabia are set to embark on an innovative and transformative educational journey. For the 2025-2026 academic year, students at all levels of public schools will study a newly approved artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum, marking the country's first truly differentiated educational experience in this field.



This pioneering initiative is an outcome of collaborations among the National Centre for Curriculum, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). By introducing AI at an early age, this strategic move aims to empower the next generation to become future leaders in technology and innovation.



The new curriculum is designed to open new horizons for students, helping them understand AI's significant role in addressing modern digital challenges. It will also encourage creativity and innovation, preparing students to develop AI-based solutions for everyday problems. Ultimately, this program will get them ready for advanced studies and careers in AI, a field that will heavily influence future job markets.



This integration of AI into general education aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based society and develop human capital. By preparing a skilled Saudi generation, the nation aims to achieve sustainable development and compete globally in advanced technologies. This move also strengthens the Kingdom’s global leadership in data and AI, helping to transform it into a data- and AI-driven economy.



SDAIA has been instrumental in this effort, partnering with the Ministry of Education to launch programs that build national capabilities in data and AI across all educational levels. They have provided support through local and international training initiatives led by global AI experts, aiming to elevate the Kingdom’s position among leading AI economies.



As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Education and SDAIA have also issued a guide for using generative AI in general education. This guide promotes the ethical and responsible use of AI to improve educational outcomes while preserving the central role of teachers and supporting the learning process.



SDAIA and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission launched the Saudi Academic Framework for AI Qualifications (Education Intelligence), which ensures that academic institutions’ AI curricula meet global standards, boosting employer confidence in the competence of AI graduates.



To further expand AI literacy, SDAIA, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, launched the SAMAI initiative, which aims to empower one million Saudis with AI knowledge and skills. To date, over half a million citizens have registered, providing a significant opportunity for people of all ages and professions to learn valuable AI skills.



In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, SDAIA has launched the AI Scholarship Program, which aims to send talented Saudi students to the world's most prestigious universities to study AI and data science, empowering them with the skills and expertise needed to become leaders in the field.



The Generative AI Academy, launched by SDAIA in partnership with NVIDIA, aims to cultivate a generation of skilled Saudi professionals who can innovate in advanced technologies and compete on a global scale. The academy is part of the larger SDAIA Academy, which focuses on preparing future leaders in AI and solidifying the Kingdom's leadership position in the field.