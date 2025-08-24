Lavrov accuses Ukraine and European leaders of hindering peace process

MOSCOW — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday accused Ukraine and European leaders of obstructing peace efforts, casting doubt on the prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to end the war in Ukraine.



In an interview with NBC News’ Meet the Press, Lavrov said no meeting is planned between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing unresolved disputes over territory and security guarantees.



“Putin is ready to meet with President Zelenskyy, provided this meeting is really going to decide something,” Lavrov said.



“To meet, for Zelenskyy to have another opportunity to be onstage, is not what we believe is useful.”



He charged that Kyiv and European leaders were blocking progress, saying they “don’t want peace” and instead frame the conflict in terms of “win and defeat.” Lavrov also questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy after elections were postponed under martial law.



The remarks come after Trump held separate talks this month with Putin, Zelenskyy and European leaders.



Despite these efforts, Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukraine, including on a U.S.-owned factory in western Ukraine last week that injured at least 15 workers.



Trump acknowledged uncertainty over the next steps, telling reporters on Friday: “We’ll see what happens. I think over the next two weeks, we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go.” — Agencies