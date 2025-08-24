Zelensky vows Ukraine will fight on as nation marks independence day

KYIV — President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that Ukraine would continue fighting for its freedom and future as the country marked its 34th independence day amid Russia’s ongoing war.



“We need a just peace, a peace where our future will be decided only by us,” Zelensky said in a national address. “Ukraine has not yet won, but it has certainly not lost.”



The defiant remarks came as Moscow accused Kyiv of drone strikes on Russian power and energy facilities, including a transformer fire at a nuclear plant in the Kursk region.



Ukraine dismissed the claims as propaganda, while the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog called for maximum restraint around atomic facilities.



Celebrations in Kyiv featured wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials and the raising of the national flag.



Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg joined Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska at events in the capital.



Carney pledged continued Canadian military aid, including drones, ammunition and armored vehicles.



Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner swap, with 146 soldiers from each side released. Among those freed by Russia was journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, abducted in 2022.



International support also flowed in: Britain announced an extension of its Operation Interflex training mission through 2026, while Norway and Germany pledged two Patriot air defense systems.



Ukraine and Sweden agreed to begin joint defense production to strengthen Kyiv’s military capacity.



King Charles of the United Kingdom sent Zelensky a message of solidarity, writing that he holds “the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people.”



Meanwhile, Russia said its forces seized two villages in the eastern Donetsk region, as slow but costly advances continue.



The fighting overshadowed diplomacy, with recent U.S.–Russia talks in Alaska producing no breakthrough.



Trump, who has led peace efforts, said Friday he was weighing fresh sanctions or tariffs on Moscow but warned he could walk away from negotiations altogether. — Agencies