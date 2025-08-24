Beneficiaries of HR Ministry's unified app services exceed 5 million

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The number of beneficiaries of the unified app services of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has exceeded five million. The number of daily users of the app reached more than 130,000, according to the ministry sources.



The ministry has strengthened its digital transformation journey through the unified smart device app. The app offers distinguished digital services with flexibility and speed, reflecting the ministry's commitment to improving the user experience and raising their satisfaction.



The application has issued more than 70 million diverse digital cards in addition to provision of 52 services linked to the ministry's sectors. This reflects the growing demand for digital solutions and the ministry's role in empowering society, the labor market, and the government sector. It provides an integrated system for business owners and employees, including electronic contract documentation, uploading wage protection files, and salary transfers via digital wallets.



The application also allows instant professional visa applications, transferring expatriate labor services, monitoring Labor Law violations, and an end-of-service calculator, in addition to awareness files that enhance awareness of rights and duties.



The application enables registration for enhanced social security, disability assessment services, financial aid for people with disabilities, and the establishment of cooperatives electronically. It also enables reporting of domestic violence cases through secure channels. The application covers dedicated paths for women, youth, the elderly, and retirees, reinforcing the principle of inclusiveness and equitable access to services.



The application allows public sector employees to view their employment data, issue a retirement statement, and inquire about their status. It also enables government agencies to audit job data and record their requirements electronically, enhancing institutional performance and reducing paperwork.



The unified application represents a strategic platform that supports the national digital transformation process and enables individuals, establishments, and government agencies to operate efficiently and transparently, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance quality of life and achieve comprehensive development.



The ministry continues to develop the application by adding new services and simplifying procedures to meet community needs and contribute to achieving its strategic objectives of building an attractive labor market and empowering beneficiary groups, based on the principles of governance, transparency, and sustainability.