SAUDI ARABIA

King Salman receives written message from Egyptian president

August 24, 2025
Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, deputy minister of foreign affairs, receives Ihab Abu Srei, Egypt’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on Sunday.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has received a written message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Ihab Abu Srei, Egypt’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, handed the message to Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, deputy minister of foreign affairs for multilateral international affairs and general supervisor of the Public Diplomacy Agency, during their meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.

El-Sisi’s letter focused on improving bilateral relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields.


