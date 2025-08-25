Saudi Crown Prince graces closing ceremony of Esports World Cup

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh on Sunday evening. Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was also present along with other dignitaries in the closing ceremony.



The Crown Prince presented the trophy to Team Falcons, who were crowned the Esports World Cup Champions. Mossad Al-Dossary, chairman of Team Falcons, received the trophy from the Crown Prince. Team Falcons topped the tournament standings with 5,200 points, claiming the grand prize of $7 million out of a total prize pool of more than $70 million, the largest prize pool in the history of the global esports sector. Team Falcons clinched two tournament champions and six Top 3 finishes in the 7-week long championship.



The ceremony was held amidst a large audience and a mammoth global following, with a series of live performances and the participation of a number of top sports stars from around the world, led by Al-Nassr legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The winning team was keen to share their celebration with the Portuguese star, who also posed for photos with the team and the championship trophy.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, spoke on the occasion. Reichert emphasized that the Kingdom has succeeded in building a unique global experience that combines a variety of games, strong competition, and attractive entertainment experiences, in addition to a global audience and a wide following across electronic platforms.



The championship saw widespread participation from clubs and players representing various countries around the world, as well as unprecedented public and media attendance. Around 2,000 professional players, who belong to 200 clubs from 100 countries, competed in 25 tournaments representing the world's most popular electronic games.



The World Esports Cup was launched by the Crown Prince in 2023. Riyadh hosted its first edition in 2024, achieving remarkable global success. This paved the way for the second edition in 2025, with unprecedented organizational and technical standards. By hosting this exceptional event, the Kingdom strengthened its global position in gaming and Esports, offering a unique experience that blends competition and innovation.



The tournament recorded a remarkable 53 percent growth in ticket sales, a 40 percent increase in average demand for content, and a 64 percent increase in international sales. The competitions were also broadcast in 35 languages to more than 100 countries, as part of a global media production that reflected the scale of the organization and the level of attendance.



WEC was the largest event of its kind in the world in the field of Esports. Throughout the championship, which began on July 3 and concluded on Aug. 25, more than 750 million viewers worldwide followed the competitions on digital platforms, with a total viewing rate exceeding 350 million hours.



The Boulevard Riyadh City area hosted more than three million visitors. The accompanying events also featured more than 1,500 community, cultural, and entertainment activities, enriching the experience and adding a human and interactive touch to the event. With the conclusion of the championship, Riyadh continues to consolidate its position as the global capital of Esports, adding a new achievement to the Kingdom's impressive track record of global successes.