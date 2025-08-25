Person stabbed in central Brussels at pro-Palestine demo

BRUSSELS — A person has been stabbed in the wake of a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Brussels on Sunday evening and is in critical condition, local media reported. The Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone has confirmed that a person was stabbed in the centre of the capital.



Ilse Van de Keere, spokesperson for the Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone, told Het Laatse Nieuws: "One person was taken to hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested."



This afternoon, dozens of people had gathered at Zaterdagplein, near top tourist spot Place Saint Catherine to show their support for Gaza.



In a press release, the event's organisers condemned the attack and said that "an unknown individual, unrelated to the event, entered the crowd and attacked protesters."



No information has been released about possible motives.



The victim was reportedly taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition following the attack.



Belgian media report that hundreds of people took part in the protest, which finished outside the Brussels Stock Exchange. Demonstrators called for sanctions against Israel among other things. — Euronews