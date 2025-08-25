Four journalists among 15 dead in Israeli strike on hospital, Gaza officials say

JERUSALEM — At least 15 people, including four journalists working for the international media, are reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.



A Reuters cameraman and an Associated Press journalist were among those killed in the attack at Nasser Hospital. Another journalist is reported to have worked for Al Jazeera.



Several people were killed in an initial strike, and others in a second which happened as rescuers attended the scene, the Hamas-run Civil Defence said.



The Israeli military and the prime minister's office said they had no immediate comment.



Pictures from the scene show grey smoke billowing from an upper level where damage is apparent, at what is the main hospital in southern Gaza.



Outside, people are running and shouting amid chaos, as ambulance horns can be heard.



In one video, as a doctor holds up bloodied clothes to show journalists, there is another strike.



Reuters news agency said its cameraman, Husam al-Masri, was among those killed. The Associated Press (AP) said Mariam Dagga, a freelance journalist working for it, was also killed. AP said it was "shocked and saddened" by the 33-year-old's death.



The others are said to have been Mohammed Salameh working for Al Jazeera, and photographer Muath Abu Taha, employed by the American TV Network NBC.



The Civil Defence said 15 people were killed, including one of its members, AFP news agency reported.



Monday's attack comes two weeks after six journalists, including four from Al Jazeera, were killed in an Israeli targeted attack near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.



The UN's human rights office condemned the attack, calling it a grave breach of international law.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had targeted Anas al-Sharif, a prominent Al Jazeera reporter, alleging he had "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas".



The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a leading body which promotes press freedom, said Israel had failed to provide evidence to back up its allegations. — BBC