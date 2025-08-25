Stability first: Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic message to the world

From the early days of its statecraft, Saudi Arabia has adhered to a clear diplomatic doctrine: the pursuit of regional stability, respect for national sovereignty, and a firm stance against interference in the internal affairs of other states.



That guiding principle has remained consistent — even as the region has undergone profound transformations.



Today, the Kingdom is advancing this doctrine with renewed confidence and broader global engagement. In war-affected Syria, Saudi diplomacy has steadily advocated for humanitarian relief and a political process that maintains state cohesion without legitimizing oppressive outcomes. In the Palestinian territories, Riyadh has worked to revive international momentum toward a just and enduring resolution to a conflict that has long been sidelined by major powers.



In a development welcomed by many, the Kingdom recently restored diplomatic relations with its longtime regional rival, Iran. The Saudi-Iran rapprochement, supported by Chinese mediation, marked a deliberate shift toward de-escalation and pragmatic engagement — moving away from zero-sum dynamics toward a focus on shared regional interests.



Beyond the region, Riyadh has carved out a constructive role as a bridge-builder between global powers. Saudi-led mediation between Russia and Ukraine enabled prisoner exchanges that would have seemed unlikely just months earlier. These initiatives signal that Saudi Arabia is not only a leading regional actor—it is increasingly recognized as a diplomatic partner of global relevance.



Importantly, these diplomatic moves are underpinned by a developmental vision: stability enables investment, fosters cooperation, and lays the foundation for long-term growth—within the Kingdom and across the wider region.



Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, notes that “Saudi Arabia is practicing a mature diplomacy that places collective interests above narrow gains.” Frank Gardner, the BBC’s long-time security correspondent, adds: “The Kingdom has emerged as one of the most influential diplomatic actors in the region, navigating rivalries with strategic restraint and gaining credibility across divides.”



Saudi Arabia’s message, conveyed with consistent purpose, is clear: stability is not a luxury — it is a strategic necessity. It is the cornerstone of prosperity, progress, and enduring peace.