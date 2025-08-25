Saudi non-oil exports post 18% growth in 2Q 2025

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports, including re-exports, recorded a growth of 17.8 percent reaching SR 88 billion during the second quarter of 2025, compared to SR74 billion during the same quarter of last year. Non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 22.1 percent in June 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year. The continued growth in non-oil exports was recorded in the International Merchandise Trade Statistics Bulletins for June and the second quarter of 2025, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Monday.



According to the bulletin, non-oil national exports rose by 5.6 percent, while re-exported goods grew by 46.2 percent during the second quarter. The increase in non-oil national exports in June accounted for 8.4 percent, while the value of re-exported goods soared by 60.2 percent during the month. The total commodity exports increased by 3.7 percent in June 2025, despite a 2.5 percent decline in petroleum exports. As a result, the share of petroleum exports fell to 70.2 percent of total exports, down from 74.7 percent in June 2024.



The trade surplus also improved by 10.6 percent in June 2025 compared to the previous year. Chemical products topped the list of non-oil exports, while machinery and electrical equipment were the leading imports. China remained the Kingdom's main trading partner in June 2025.



The bulletin showed that the total commodity exports recorded a decline of 7.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to Q2 2024 due to a 15.8 percent decrease in petroleum exports, reducing their share to 67.9 percent. The trade surplus decreased by 56.2 percent in Q2 2025, but the ratio of non-oil exports to imports improved to 37.3 percent.



As in June, chemical products and machinery were the top non-oil exports and imports, respectively, with China continuing to be the primary trading partner in the second quarter of the current year.