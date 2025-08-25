National Geographic premieres documentary "Lost treasures of Arabia: The Nabataean Kingdom" on Aug. 27 and streams on Disney+ on Aug. 29

Hidden among sandstone cliffs and swept beneath centuries of silence, lies the story of a kingdom that shaped ancient Arabia. National Geographic’s latest documentary, ‘Lost Treasures of Arabia: The Nabataean Kingdom’, invites audiences to rediscover a civilization that mastered the desert and defied empires.



The documentary premieres on National Geographic on August 27, National Geographic Abu Dhabi on August 28, and streams on Disney+ on August 29. National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi are available on Etisalat, Du, and STC; National Geographic is also available on beIN.



Viewers will be taken on a sweeping archaeological journey through the Nabataeans’ greatest cities, Petra of Jordan and Hegra of Saudi Arabia, where the region’s leading archeologists have unearthed new clues on how this mysterious civilization once thrived. From the grandeur of monuments carved into stone, to traces of their trade routes and water systems, including the influential role women played in shaping society, the story is brought to life through immersive visuals and cutting-edge research.



The documentary explores the Nabataeans' remarkable ability to transform an arid desert into a prosperous hub through sophisticated urban planning and ingenious water management systems. Their mastery of land trade enabled them to control vital routes and amass immense wealth, drawing the attention of powerful empires such as the Egyptians, under the rule of Cleopatra, and the Romans.



The film grounds its narrative in local expertise and connection to the land, offering an authentic perspective on one of Arabia’s most enigmatic civilizations. It also features regional experts, including Saudi archaeologist Dhaifallah Altalhi, Dean Emeritus of Arts, University of Hail, Saudi Arabia & Former Co-Director, Mada'in Salih Archaeological Project.



At the heart of the documentary lies the enduring mystery of Hegra, a once-flourishing city whose sudden decline continues to puzzle those digging for answers. As the story unfolds, viewers will be left to question how a kingdom of such wealth, power, and sophistication could fade almost entirely from memory.



Among the feature’s most compelling archaeological breakthroughs is the first-ever facial reconstruction of an ancient Nabataean woman, based on skeletal remains discovered at Hegra, an unprecedented scientific achievement that brings viewers face-to-face with a person who lived over 2,000 years ago.



Narrated in English by Academy Award nominated actress and writer, Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter,” “Crazy Heart”), and in Arabic by Saudi journalist and TV presenter, Weam Al Dakheel, the film is directed by Dirk Verheye and Inti Calfat. It is executive produced by Iván Bouso and Rajul Chauhan, in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla.



The Nabataean Kingdom is the second installment in National Geographic’s Lost Treasures of Arabia series. The first installment, The Ancient City of Dadan, is currently available to stream on Disney+.



