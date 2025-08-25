SFDA highlights its role in localizing Saudi food and drug markets during roundtable meeting with US companies

Saudi Gazette report



WASHINGTON — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) highlighted its pivotal role in developing regulations and boosting oversight systems as well as in contributing to the growth and localization of the food and drug markets in the Kingdom during a roundtable meeting with US companies.



Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the authority, chaired the meeting held at the headquarters of the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, with the participation of Steve Lutes, vice president and deputy head of Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, representatives of major US companies specializing in the authority’s fields, and the Saudi commercial attaché.



The roundtable meeting reflected the depth of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the US and the mutual commitment to boosting them in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries. Talks during the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities in areas within the SFDA’s scope.



In his speech, Aljadhey highlighted SFDA's key role in creating an attractive investment environment for leading global companies. He also stressed the Kingdom’s strong investment appeal, driven by the strength of its economy, its distinguished geographic location, and its focus on research, development, innovation, and advanced digital infrastructure. He noted that this approach, aligned with a comprehensive vision, reinforces the Kingdom’s position among the world’s fastest-growing and most sustainable economies.