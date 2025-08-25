search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

SFDA highlights its role in localizing Saudi food and drug markets during roundtable meeting with US companies

August 25, 2025
Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, chairing the roundtable meeting in Washington.
Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, chairing the roundtable meeting in Washington.

Saudi Gazette report

WASHINGTON — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) highlighted its pivotal role in developing regulations and boosting oversight systems as well as in contributing to the growth and localization of the food and drug markets in the Kingdom during a roundtable meeting with US companies.

Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the authority, chaired the meeting held at the headquarters of the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, with the participation of Steve Lutes, vice president and deputy head of Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, representatives of major US companies specializing in the authority’s fields, and the Saudi commercial attaché.

The roundtable meeting reflected the depth of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the US and the mutual commitment to boosting them in a way that serves the interests of both friendly countries. Talks during the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities in areas within the SFDA’s scope.

In his speech, Aljadhey highlighted SFDA's key role in creating an attractive investment environment for leading global companies. He also stressed the Kingdom’s strong investment appeal, driven by the strength of its economy, its distinguished geographic location, and its focus on research, development, innovation, and advanced digital infrastructure. He noted that this approach, aligned with a comprehensive vision, reinforces the Kingdom’s position among the world’s fastest-growing and most sustainable economies.


August 25, 2025
20 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Alkhorayef's visit set to advance collaboration with US in mining and critical minerals
hour ago

Alkhorayef's visit set to advance collaboration with US in mining and critical minerals

SAUDI ARABIA
Al-Qasabi: Limited liability companies record 133% growth
3 hours ago

Al-Qasabi: Limited liability companies record 133% growth

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi non-oil exports post 18% growth in 2Q 2025
5 hours ago

Saudi non-oil exports post 18% growth in 2Q 2025