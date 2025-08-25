search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s targeting of medical and media teams in Khan Younis

August 25, 2025
Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to put an end to the Israeli crimes in Gaza.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to put an end to the Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday Israeli occupation forces' targeting of medical, relief, and media personnel at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's rejection of Israel's ongoing violations of international law and norms.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to put an end to the Israeli crimes and emphasizes the need to protect medical, relief, and media personnel.

At least 20 people, including five journalists working for the international media, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the hospital.


August 25, 2025
50 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
OIC foreign ministers: Prosecute Israel and suspend its UN membership
18 minutes ago

OIC foreign ministers: Prosecute Israel and suspend its UN membership

SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh Metro welcomes its 100 millionth passenger
hour ago

Riyadh Metro welcomes its 100 millionth passenger

SAUDI ARABIA
Alkhorayef's visit set to advance collaboration with US in mining and critical minerals
4 hours ago

Alkhorayef's visit set to advance collaboration with US in mining and critical minerals