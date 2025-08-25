Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s targeting of medical and media teams in Khan Younis

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday Israeli occupation forces' targeting of medical, relief, and media personnel at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's rejection of Israel's ongoing violations of international law and norms.



Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to put an end to the Israeli crimes and emphasizes the need to protect medical, relief, and media personnel.



At least 20 people, including five journalists working for the international media, have been killed in an Israeli strike on the hospital.