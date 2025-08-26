Saudi Arabia rejects calls for Syria's division and slams Israeli violations

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned on Tuesday the continued Israeli violations and incursions into Syrian territory, saying that it is a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty. These actions, which are taking place amidst the tense situation in Al-Suwayda governorate, are also a violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.



In a statement, Saudi Arabia affirmed its full support for the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security, stability, civil peace, and sovereignty of the state and its institutions over all Syrian territories.



The statement reiterated Saudi Arabia's categorical rejection of any calls for the division of Syria and urged all Syrians to use dialogue to unite and build the new Syrian state.



Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to stand with Syria and to take a firm and serious stance against the ongoing Israeli violations.