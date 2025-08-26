Israeli protesters block highways asking government to secure release of hostages in Gaza

TEL AVIV — Protesters in Israel torched tyres and blocked highways on Tuesday as they demanded the government reach a ceasefire that would free the hostages still being held in Gaza, as Israeli leaders press ahead with plans for an offensive which they argue is needed to crush Hamas. "Go back to the negotiation table. There's a good deal on the table. It's something we can work with," said Ruby Chen, the father of 21-year-old Itay Chen, a dual Israeli-US citizen whose body Hamas still holds in the Strip. "We could get a deal done to bring all the hostages back." Responding to a call from Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum for a "National Day of Struggle," protesters waved banners that read "Hostage Deal Now". The relatives of hostages said they hope steady pressure can push Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet to commit to ceasefire talks. But far-right members of his coalition have repeatedly threatened to leave if Israel agrees to a truce and have dismissed the protesters’ demands. "We could have ended the war a year ago and brought all the hostages and soldiers home. We could have saved hostages and soldiers, but the prime minister chose, again and again, to sacrifice civilians for the sake of his rule," said Einav Zangauker, whose 25-year-old son Matan was abducted from Israel. The Hamas-led militants from Gaza captured 251 hostages during their assault in southern Israel on 7 October 2023. Since then, some have been released as part of exchanges for Palestinian prisoners during official ceasefires with Hamas. Israel has only managed to rescue eight hostages alive. Some 50 remain in Gaza, with around 20 of them believed by Israel to still be alive. Netanyahu is expected to hold a security cabinet meeting later on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if he plans to discuss ceasefire efforts. Netanyahu has said that Israel will launch an expanded offensive in Gaza City while simultaneously pursuing a ceasefire, although Israel has yet to send a negotiating team to discuss a proposal on the table. The Israeli premier has said the offensive is the best way to weaken the Hamas militants and return the hostages. Yet hostage families and their supporters have pushed back, saying increased military action will put their lives at risk. Meanwhile, at least 16 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza on Tuesday, according to hospital workers. Officials from Nasser Hospital, Shifa Hospital and Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan clinic reported that women and children were among those killed. Gaza's health authorities also said on Tuesday that three more adults died of causes related to malnutrition and starvation, bringing the malnutrition-related death toll to 186 since late June. The reported toll includes 117 children since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. — Euronews