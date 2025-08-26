Tourism and hospitality included in the curriculum of the final year of secondary schools

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The National Curriculum Center announced the inclusion of the subjects tourism and hospitality in the curriculum of third-grade of secondary school students. This is in line with the national drive to support a tourism culture and empower national talent.



The new subjects in the final year of secondary school were introduced in partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tourism. It adopts a self-learning approach, aiming to provide students with basic concepts and applied skills in the fields of tourism and hospitality. It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and achieves sustainability and innovation in tourism.



The center said that the curriculum topics include an introduction to tourism and hospitality, the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its impact on the tourism sector, tourism resources in Saudi Arabia, job opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector, tourism marketing, sustainable tourism, and innovation and entrepreneurship in tourism and hospitality.



The center pointed out that the curriculum's objectives include presenting basic concepts in tourism and hospitality in simplified and interactive language, highlighting the importance of tourism and its role in supporting and diversifying the national economy. It also aims to develop students' awareness of the Kingdom's tourism potential, including natural, cultural, and heritage resources, developing students' skills in tourism marketing, event organization, applying sustainable tourism principles, and consolidating the concepts of innovation and entrepreneurship in tourism through applied projects.