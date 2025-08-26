Certified food safety specialist is mandatory for central kitchens

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has issued updated regulatory requirements for operating central kitchens in the Kingdom. The revised regulations stipulated the presence of a certified food safety specialist within the central kitchen facility.



The requirements also include the installation of surveillance cameras covering work areas, the adoption of reliable electronic payment systems, and the provision of special facilities for workers, including toilets, restrooms, and dress changing rooms, in addition to the implementation of precise professional mechanisms for waste management.



The requirements also include advanced technical and operational controls, including the provision of ventilation, cooling, and water drainage systems that meet specifications, ensuring an interior design that takes into account worker movement and prevents cross-contamination, and conducting periodic inspections of preparation, storage, and serving areas to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and food safety, particularly for high-risk foods.



The ministry's introduction of updated regulations comes as part of its efforts to develop the regulatory structure for food activities, raise operational efficiency, enhance food safety, and create an attractive investment environment that supports economic growth.



The ministry emphasized that the new requirements represent a qualitative shift in the management and operation of central kitchens. They include precise criteria, including licensing requirements and site selection within approved uses and within specified areas, while adhering to specifications in accordance with the Saudi Building Code, and providing a sufficient number of parking spaces.



The ministry called on investors and food establishment owners to review the details of the new requirements through the guidelines published on its official platforms, and to fully adhere to them to ensure readiness and compliance. The guide to central kitchen requirements can be viewed by visiting the link: https://momah.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2025-04/ashtratat%20almtabkh%20almrkzyt.pdf