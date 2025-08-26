search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

59th Saudi plane with relief supplies for Gaza lands in Arish

August 26, 2025
The 59th Saudi plane, carrying relief supplies for the Gaza Strip, arrived at Arish International Airport in the North Sinai governorate of Egypt on Tuesday.
Saudi Gazette report

ARISH — The 59th Saudi plane, carrying relief supplies for the Gaza Strip, arrived at Arish International Airport in the North Sinai governorate of Egypt on Tuesday.

The plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, carried food baskets to be delivered to the affected Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This aid comes within the framework of Saudi support provided through KSRelief to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering and difficult living conditions that reached the level of famine.


