Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement 

LOS ANGELES — Superstar singer Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce have announced their engagement in a five-photo joint post on Instagram.



“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick.



It’s the fairytale culmination of a courtship that for two years has thrilled and fascinated millions around the world, but especially Swifties, the pop star’s enormous fan base.



Kelce was a famous football player when they met — a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a Super Bowl champion — but Swift’s unique level of fame catapulted him into a different orbit entirely.



Their relationship was documented in countless shots of Swift celebrating at Chiefs games and fan videos of Kelce dancing along at Swift’s Eras concert tour as it travelled the globe.



There were those who speculated, with no evidence, that the relationship was not genuine but a cynical ploy for more fame, while some even theorised it was a plot to influence the US elections.



In the end, those voices were quieted by a happy couple who simply looked in love, now with an engagement ring rivalling the size of Kelce's three Super Bowl rings.



It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged. Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to press requests for comment.



It's been just two weeks since Swift and Kelce last ignited a media frenzy, with the announcement of Swift’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, due for release on 3 October.



Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, assisted Swift with the rollout, hosting her on their typically football-oriented podcast, “New Heights.”



During the episode, she likened her career to her now-fiancé’s, saying their jobs were “to entertain people for three hours in NFL stadiums.”



When Jason Kelce asked his brother and Swift, sitting side-by-side, how they handled the discourse around their relationship, Swift said they just didn't.



“We don’t, really. I don’t see a lot of things,” she said. “My name can be in the actual headline, and it’s none of my business.”



The pair started dating during Swift's landmark Eras tour, though Kelce was thwarted in his first attempt to meet Swift at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium.



But by September, Swift was back at the Kansas City stadium, cheering on Kelce next to his mother.



Less than two months later, she was changing lyrics onstage: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang in Argentina as Kelce beamed from the audience. — Euronews