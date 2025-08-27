Dubai property market enters new era with BT-AI broker

Dubai's real estate market, which is known for its record-breaking towers and rapid expansion, is entering a new era with the launch of BT-AI: Broker Terminal. Launched in response to what many stakeholders see as the industry’s most important needs—accountability, transparency, and trust—the platform positions itself as more than just another proptech tool.



BT-AI was established by real estate expert Nadeem Tariq, alongside industry experts Ahmed Ayaz, Wasim Tariq, and Naeem Tariq. What sets this platform apart is its commitment to ethics and straightforwardness in an i andustry often loaded with gossip and questionable practices. Their mission is to rebuild trust and provide all participants in the market with clear information.

A Platform With Purpose





Rather than overburdening users with ads and cluttered lists, BT-AI functions through the relatable interface of WhatsApp. While essential information is quickly and securely passed on to those that need it, the layout remains user-friendly throughout.

Specialties of BT-AI: Broker Terminal:

AI-powered historical sales data and property appraisals.

Clear information about service fees and developer profiles.

Simplifying the purchasing and selling procedures through carefully chosen brokers.

ROI evaluation and opportunities for below-market investments.

Pre-launch advice on pricing and payment methods for developers.

Verified buyer-broker community to guarantee confidence.

Private advisory services for wealthy people and organisations.

This gives buyers immediate insight into the developer's credibility and property value.

Sellers benefit from streamlined procedures and vetted brokers.

Developers gain access to data-backed pricing consulting, and brokers are paired with actual clients.

Investors, meanwhile, receive real-time ROI tools and access to off-market opportunities—often the most valuable in a competitive landscape.





Voices From the Founders





The BT-AI leadership team highlights that the platform is more than just another addition to the expanding market for digital real estate tools. Rather, they present it as a dedication to industry principles.



Founder Nadeem Tariq noted: “This platform is my answer to quality assurance in Dubai real estate. It is not simply a business; it is a commitment to those who still believe in integrity.”



Co-founder Ahmed Ayaz added: “The foundation of any strong market is trust. Without it, progress collapses. BT-AI: Broker Terminal is built to restore what has been lost.”



CEO Wasim Tariq, with nearly two decades of experience, reflected: “Since 2006, I’ve seen the industry shaken by crises and misinformation. This platform proves integrity still has a place in real estate.”



Director Naeem Tariq concluded: “Every challenge in the market has been a lesson. Instead of walking away, we built a system that brokers, developers, and investors can rely on.”





Why the Timing Matters





The real estate market in Dubai is booming again, drawing in both domestic and foreign investment. Growth has, however, also sparked concerns about speculative activity, uneven standards, and a gradual erosion of stakeholder trust.



By launching now, BT-AI positions itself as more than just a digital tool—it presents itself as a safeguard for the market. With its mix of AI-driven insights, WhatsApp integration, and an emphasis on ethical practices, the platform seeks to bridge long-standing gaps in real estate while giving professionals and investors greater confidence in their decisions.





Setting a New Standard





BT: Broker Terminal wants to be more than a new player in the market. By combining technology with transparency, it is positioning itself as a long-term player in Dubai’s real estate, where growth depends on competence and credibility.



In a market often criticised for favouring short-term profit over lasting value, BT positions itself as a much-needed reset—an approach that could guide Dubai’s property sector to evolve with both pace and integrity.