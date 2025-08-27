search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Crown Prince receives message from Putin

August 27, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has received a written message from Russian President Vladimir Putin pertaining to improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov handed the message to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and Supervisor General of the Ministry's Agency for Public Diplomacy Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi during their meeting at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Al-Rassi and Kozlov reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen joint cooperation in various fields.


August 27, 2025
135 views
