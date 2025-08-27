Renard names 27-man Saudi squad for Czech training camp ahead of World Cup playoff

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard has unveiled a 27-man squad for the Green Falcons’ upcoming training camp in the Czech Republic, part of preparations for October’s Asian playoff round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The camp will run from August 31 to September 8 and includes two friendly matches.



Saudi Arabia face North Macedonia on September 4 at Viktoria Žižkov Stadium in Prague, before meeting hosts Czech Republic on September 8 at Malšovická Arena in Hradec Králové.



The squad list features a blend of experience and youth, with veterans such as captain Salem Al-Dawsari, midfielder Mohamed Kanno, and striker Saleh Al-Shehri joined by emerging talents including Musab Al Juwayr, Marwan Al-Sahafi, and Jihad Zekri.



Among the goalkeepers named are Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi, Mohamed Al-Yami, and Osama Al-Marmash.



Defenders include Hassan Tambakti, Ali Majrashi, and Nasser Al-Dawsari, while midfield options feature Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Franck Kessié’s Al Ahli teammate Ziyad Al-Juhani, and Abdulrahman Al-Obud.



Forwards Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Firas Al-Buraikan complete the frontline selections.



The national team departs Riyadh for Prague on Sunday, August 31, from King Khalid International Airport.



Renard’s men are using the camp to sharpen their physical and tactical readiness ahead of October’s decisive playoff fixtures in Jeddah, where Saudi Arabia are grouped with Iraq and Indonesia in their bid to reach a seventh World Cup finals.