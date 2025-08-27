Alkhorayef meets U.S. energy secretary to discuss enhancing mining cooperation

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright during his current official visit to the United States. The discussions focused mainly on strengthening mining cooperation between the two countries. They also reviewed joint opportunities in the critical minerals sector.



During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation to support critical mineral supply chains amid rising global demand within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation, signed in May 2025 between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the U.S. Department of Energy on the sidelines of the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh.



Alkhorayef emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing the investment environment in the mining sector by increasing its attractiveness and streamlining regulatory and legislative procedures. These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to explore and develop its mineral resources, aiming to maximize its economic diversification agenda.



During the meeting, Wright highlighted the Kingdom’s prominent position and significant influence in the global mining sector. He underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation, fostering public-private partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced mining technologies to drive sustainable growth in the mining and minerals industry.



The meeting highlighted the Future Minerals Forum, hosted annually by the Kingdom, and its role as a leading global platform that brings together decision-makers, non-governmental organizations, major investors, mining technology companies, and research institutions to develop innovative solutions that address the challenges facing the mining and minerals sector and promote its long-term sustainability.



The minister also extended an invitation to the U.S. energy secretary to participate in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from January 13 to 15, 2026.