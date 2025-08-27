search-logo
FIFA lifts Al Shabab transfer ban after case closure, club denies Carrasco exit rumors

August 27, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Al Shabab confirmed Tuesday that FIFA has officially lifted the transfer ban imposed on the club, clearing the way for the Riyadh side to register new players in the current summer window.

Club spokesperson Turki Al-Ghamdi said in a statement on X that the ban was lifted after the case that triggered the sanction was formally closed.

He stressed the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the club’s rights, meeting its obligations, and providing all necessary support to stabilize and strengthen the first team.

The dispute stemmed from a solidarity contribution linked to former player Aaron Salem, described by the club as a “small amount” that posed no real obstacle to player registration.

Although the sum was transferred nearly two months ago, Al Shabab explained that banking delays and the timing of the obligation — which predated FIFA’s Clearing House system — held up formal clearance.

Al-Ghamdi reassured supporters that the matter has been resolved and that the registration of players will proceed without issue, emphasizing there is no cause for concern.

In the same statement, Al Shabab denied rumors surrounding the potential sale of Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco back to Atlético Madrid.

The club insisted Carrasco remains a key member of the squad and reiterated its focus on building stability and success, urging fans and media to rely on official sources rather than speculation.


