Saudi Arabia takes part in Damascus International Fair as guest of honor

Saudi Gazette report



DAMASCUS — Saudi Arabia is participating in the 62nd Damascus International Fair as the guest of honor. The fair, which kicked off at the Damascus Fairgrounds in the Syrian capital on Wednesday, Aug. 27, will run through until September 5.



The Saudi delegation, taking part in the fair, comprises officials representing several government entities, including Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Export Development Authority, the Saudi-Syrian Business Council, and the Saudi Export-Import Bank, as well as more than 80 companies from various sectors. The participation aims to boost trade and investment relations and showcase the competitiveness of Saudi products and services in regional markets.



The Damascus International Fair is one of the region’s major economic events, bringing together companies and entities from different countries and sectors to discuss investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, and explore new areas of cooperation. The fair also highlights modern trends and innovations that support economic growth and promote sustainability.



The Saudi entities participating in the fair stated that this edition will witness the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, including energy, renewable energy, investment, and trade, thereby contributing to the opening of new horizons for integration between the two countries.



This participation comes within the Kingdom’s strategic approach to expanding its presence in major regional and international exhibitions and enhancing trade partnerships across global markets, in support of achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economic base and increase the contribution of non-oil exports to the GDP.