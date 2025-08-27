Cristiano Ronaldo chases third straight golden boot as Al Nassr star eyes SPL title

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo enters the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season on the brink of yet another milestone.



The Al Nassr captain has already scored 74 goals in 77 RSL appearances since arriving in Riyadh in late 2022, a return that underlines his enduring ability to dominate at the highest level even at the age of 40.



Fresh from signing a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2027, Ronaldo now has his sights set on a third consecutive golden boot.



Should he succeed, he will join an elite group that includes Nasser Al Shamrani, Omar Al Somah, and Abderrazak Hamdallah, who have all won the league’s top scorer award three times.



Al Shamrani remains the only player to claim it four times, while Al Somah is the only one to achieve the feat in three straight seasons.



Ronaldo’s scoring instincts remain undimmed. He hit 35 goals in the 2023–24 season to set a new single-season record, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.



His pre-season form — six goals in three matches, including a hat-trick against Rio Ave — only reinforced the belief that his hunger is intact.



He carried that momentum into the Saudi Super Cup, scoring his 100th Al Nassr goal in the final against Al Ahli before his side fell on penalties.



Al Nassr’s squad has been reshaped around him, with the arrivals of João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez adding both firepower and defensive balance.



The Portuguese superstar has already struck an encouraging understanding with Félix, suggesting that the pair could form one of the league’s most dangerous partnerships.



Beyond collective success, Ronaldo’s personal quest is equally compelling. He now sits on 939 career goals, within striking distance of the mythical 1,000-goal milestone. If his track record is any indication, he will be relentless in pursuit of it.



For Al Nassr, the mission is clear: reclaim the SPL crown and add continental honors. For Ronaldo, the challenge remains the same as ever to keep rewriting history, goal after goal.