Giant sunspots were observed over Arar skies

Saudi Gazette report



ARAR — Several massive sunspots were observed in the skies above Arar in the Northern Borders Region on Tuesday evening.



Space and Astronomy Club member Adnan Khalifah said that sunspots are temporary dark regions on the sun’s surface, cooler than their surroundings due to intense magnetic activity, inhibiting the normal flow of heat. Despite their dark appearance, they remain radiant, and some exceed earth’s size many times over.



Khalifah noted that the sunspots observed this week, including spots 4195, 4197, and 4199, are among the largest recorded this year. Each measures tens of thousands of kilometers in diameter and can be observed through small telescopes with safe solar filters. Sunspot activity can trigger solar flares or geomagnetic storms that affect communications and satellite navigation.



Astronomers stressed that studying sunspots is vital to understanding the sun’s 11-year cycle, which regulates solar activity including flares and geomagnetic storms. They added that amateur observations help promote scientific awareness and public interest in space studies.