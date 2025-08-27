search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Giant sunspots were observed over Arar skies

August 27, 2025
Sunspots are temporary dark regions on the sun’s surface, cooler than their surroundings due to intense magnetic activity, inhibiting the normal flow of heat.
Sunspots are temporary dark regions on the sun’s surface, cooler than their surroundings due to intense magnetic activity, inhibiting the normal flow of heat.

Saudi Gazette report

ARAR — Several massive sunspots were observed in the skies above Arar in the Northern Borders Region on Tuesday evening.

Space and Astronomy Club member Adnan Khalifah said that sunspots are temporary dark regions on the sun’s surface, cooler than their surroundings due to intense magnetic activity, inhibiting the normal flow of heat. Despite their dark appearance, they remain radiant, and some exceed earth’s size many times over.

Khalifah noted that the sunspots observed this week, including spots 4195, 4197, and 4199, are among the largest recorded this year. Each measures tens of thousands of kilometers in diameter and can be observed through small telescopes with safe solar filters. Sunspot activity can trigger solar flares or geomagnetic storms that affect communications and satellite navigation.

Astronomers stressed that studying sunspots is vital to understanding the sun’s 11-year cycle, which regulates solar activity including flares and geomagnetic storms. They added that amateur observations help promote scientific awareness and public interest in space studies.


August 27, 2025
35 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
SFDA shuts 54 erring firms and bans entry of 40 tons of contaminated poultry products
22 minutes ago

SFDA shuts 54 erring firms and bans entry of 40 tons of contaminated poultry products

SAUDI ARABIA
CEDA reviews report highlighting robust Saudi economic growth
hour ago

CEDA reviews report highlighting robust Saudi economic growth

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia announces new land tax zones in Riyadh to balance real estate market
hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces new land tax zones in Riyadh to balance real estate market