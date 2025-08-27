SFDA shuts 54 erring firms and bans entry of 40 tons of contaminated poultry products

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced that its inspection teams have carried out around 6,000 inspection tours during July, targeting more than 4,600 facilities under its supervision.



These inspections resulted in the seizure of 1,137 violating facilities. Out of these firms, 54 were shut down, in addition to suspension of 52 production lines, and collection of approximately 1,000 samples for analysis to ensure their compliance with the authority's specifications.



The authority has banned the entry of 40 tons of frozen poultry products into the Kingdom after laboratory tests had revealed their contamination with salmonella bacteria, a leading cause of food poisoning. This prompted banning entry for the entire shipment of the poultry products and legal actions were taken against violators in accordance with the regulations.



The violations, detected by the SFDA inspectors, included the seizure of a facility storing expired cosmetic products and medical devices inside a residential apartment. Packaging was found bearing forged expiration dates and operating numbers that differed from those printed on the original packaging. The violating products were confiscated, and those involved were summoned to complete the necessary legal procedures.



A bakery was found using expired and moldy food products in the production of cakes and baked goods, which necessitated their immediate confiscation and the imposition of penalties against the violators.



The inspectors were able to close a warehouse that had resumed operating illegally after previously being banned for not obtaining the necessary licenses. The violation was detected, the warehouse was closed again, and the necessary procedures were completed.



The SFDA affirmed its continued intensive efforts to enforce regulations and firmly address any violations that threaten consumer safety, emphasizing that protecting community health is a top priority. The authority also called on citizens and residents to cooperate and report any violations or transgressions via the unified number 19999.