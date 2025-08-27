Benzema rallies Al Ittihad to defend crown as new RSL season kicks off

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — Karim Benzema has called on Al Ittihad to reproduce their championship-winning form as the Jeddah giants prepare to launch their Saudi Pro League title defense away to Al Okhdood on Saturday.



The French striker, who captained Al Ittihad to a league and King’s Cup double last season, enters the new campaign with both confidence and caution.



Benzema scored twice in May’s cup final against Al Qadsiah to seal the double, finishing the year with 25 goals across all competitions and being named the 2024–25 RSL Player of the Season.



Reflecting on last year’s achievements, Benzema said: “I’m very happy finally to have won the league and the cup, which were very important. For me the most important thing is collective trophies.



To win an individual award is thanks to all my teammates and the fans. I said before: one way or another, I was going to win in Saudi Arabia. We won trophies all together. I’m someone who doesn’t give up until I achieve my goals.”



The former Ballon d’Or winner praised Al Ittihad’s loyal fan base, describing them as the “12th man” who pushed the team to glory.



“We’re lucky to have the best supporters in Saudi. Whether at home or away, they’re there. They sing, they push us forward. There’s a real connection with the supporters, and we thank them for the trophies by giving everything on the pitch,” he added.



However, Benzema acknowledged that retaining the double will be even more difficult this season, with rivals Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ahli all strengthening significantly.



Al Ittihad will also have to balance their domestic campaign with a return to the AFC Champions League Elite, where city rivals Al Ahli are the defending champions.



“You just have to look at what we did last year, take everything we did – all the moments that helped us win – and achieve even more this year,” Benzema said.



“Because the opponents will be tougher. Teams have strengthened. Now, every team wants to beat Al Ittihad. We need confidence and ambition. We’ll fight until the end and we’ll do everything to win more trophies, which are the most important thing in football. And above all, to bring joy to everyone.”



Benzema, who joined from Real Madrid in 2023 as the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, continues to believe in the trajectory of Saudi football.



“The level of football in Saudi is rising every year. There are very good Saudi players, and I think with hard work, and with the arrival of European players and coaches, Saudi football can rise even higher,” he said.