Saudi Defense Minister, Ukrainian official discuss efforts to resolve crisis

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Andriy Yermak, director of the Office of Ukrainian President, at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. They discussed the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis, and the efforts being made to resolve the crisis to achieve peace and stability. A number of issues of common interest were also figured in their talks.



The meeting was attended by Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid Al-Bayari; and Advisor to Minister of Defense for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.



On the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and Advisor to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Col. Ali Bakirov.