Saudi FM, German counterpart discuss Gaza situation

August 27, 2025
German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul receives Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Berlin on Wednesday.
Saudi Gazette report

BERLIN — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul at the German capital Berlin on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields. The ministers also discussed the latest regional and international developments, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip. They exchanged views on several issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, Advisor to the Minister Mohammed Al-Yahya, and Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Manal Radwan.


August 27, 2025
