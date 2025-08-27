Makkah meeting focuses on drawing lessons from successful Hajj of 2025  

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated on Wednesday a panel discussion meeting on the planning for the Hajj of 1447 AH (2026).



The meeting, held under the patronage of Advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Makkah Emir, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, focused on drawing lessons from the successful Hajj of 2025.



Several senior officials from the departments and agencies responsible for serving pilgrims attended the meeting, organized by the Principality of Makkah Region in cooperation with the Hajj Projects Management Office of the Pilgrim Experience Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.



In his inaugural address, Prince Saud bin Mishaal stressed that the meeting was held in line with the directives of the Saudi leadership, which consistently emphasizes the importance of providing the best services to pilgrims and enabling them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort. “This is a great responsibility, requiring us to redouble our efforts and integrate our roles to achieve our hopes and aspirations. The honor of serving the pilgrims requires us all to consolidate our previous successes, plan ahead, and work continuously to achieve a successful Hajj. Let the best be our ambition,” he said.



The meeting brought together representatives of more than 40 government, security, and service agencies involved in the Hajj season. Participants reviewed action plans for the 2026 season, following the Kingdom’s well-established approach of beginning preparations immediately after the conclusion of the previous season.



The discussions also focused on developing initiatives and programs to meet the aspirations of the leadership, and enhancing integration among relevant entities. The meeting addressed the use of modern technology to support service quality, anticipate challenges, and ensure the smooth flow of pilgrims in the holy sites.