Trump calls for billionaire George Soros to face federal charges

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is threatening 95-year-old billionaire George Soros and his son with charges of racketeering.



In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the US President said on Wednesday that “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America.”



The US President referred to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law which is used to prosecute criminal organisations. However, Trump did not offer any evidence in his post, nor did he give more details on whether Soros was under any investigation.



Trump called the billionaire and his organisation “radical left-wing psychopaths” in his post.



Billionaire George Soros is known for his philanthropy and the numerous donations he has made through his organisation, the Open Society Foundations (OSF). He is also an important donor to the Democratic Party in the United States.



This isn't the first time the billionaire has faced backlash from Trump and his supporters, who regularly accuse George Soros of orchestrating a migration crisis in the country.



The Open Society Foundations has responded to the president's accusations, rejecting them and calling them “outrageous”. They state that OSF opposes all forms of violence, including violent protests. — Euronews